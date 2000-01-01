Invesco Managed Growth UK Z Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.53%
- 3 Year sharpe0.51
- 3 Year alpha-5.71
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA Flexible Investment Sector
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.07%
- SectorFlexible Investment
- Manager GroupInvesco
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8N46400
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve long-term (5 years plus) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in collective investment schemes (including funds managed by the Invesco group) which invest in a broad range of assets including shares or other equity related securities and corporate and government debt securities (including investment grade, non-investment grade and unrated).