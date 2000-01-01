Invesco Managed Income UK Z Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.07%
- 3 Year sharpe0.40
- 3 Year alpha-3.77
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.08%
- SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupInvesco
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8N46517
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve long-term (5 years plus) income and capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in collective investment schemes (including funds managed by the Invesco group) which invest in a broad range of assets including shares or other equity related securities and corporate and government debt securities (including investment grade, non-investment grade and unrated).