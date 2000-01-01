Invesco Money UK Z Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.65%
- 3 Year sharpe-0.59
- 3 Year alpha-0.04
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkUK Bank Base Rate
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.25%
- SectorMoney Market
- Manager GroupInvesco
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BJ04JS57
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve a return combined with maintenance of capital. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in Sterling-denominated money market instruments (including qualifying short-term debt securities) as well as deposits.