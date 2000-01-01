Invesco Money UK Z Acc

  • Yield History0.65%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.59
  • 3 Year alpha-0.04
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkUK Bank Base Rate
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.25%
  • SectorMoney Market
  • Manager GroupInvesco
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BJ04JS57

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve a return combined with maintenance of capital. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in Sterling-denominated money market instruments (including qualifying short-term debt securities) as well as deposits.

