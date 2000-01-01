Invesco Monthly Inc Plus UK Y Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History5.14%
- 3 Year sharpe1.40
- 3 Year alpha2.38
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Sterling Strategic Bond
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.67%
- Sector£ Strategic Bond
- Manager GroupInvesco
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BJ04JZ25
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve income and capital growth over the medium to long term (3 to 5 years plus). The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets globally in corporate and government debt securities (including investment grade, non-investment grade and unrated) and shares or other equity related securities of companies.