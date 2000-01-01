Invesco Monthly Inc Plus UK Z Acc

Fund
  • Yield History5.14%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.39
  • 3 Year alpha2.33
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA Sterling Strategic Bond
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.72%
  • Sector£ Strategic Bond
  • Manager GroupInvesco
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8N45P45

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve income and capital growth over the medium to long term (3 to 5 years plus). The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets globally in corporate and government debt securities (including investment grade, non-investment grade and unrated) and shares or other equity related securities of companies.

