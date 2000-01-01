Invesco Pacific UK (No Trail) Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.32%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.29
  • 3 Year alpha-1.29
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA Asia Pacific including Japan Sector
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.21%
  • IA SectorAsia Pacific Including Japan
  • Manager GroupInvesco
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B3RS7J55

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long-term (5 years plus) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of companies incorporated, domiciled or carrying out the main part of their economic activity in Asia and Australasia, including Japan.

Latest news

