Invesco Rspnb Jpn Eq Val Discv UK Z Acc
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History1.73%
- 3 Year sharpe0.03
- 3 Year alpha-4.51
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Japan Sector
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.80%
- IA SectorJapan
- Manager GroupInvesco
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8N44W47
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve long-term (5 years plus) capital growth. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of companies incorporated, domiciled or carrying out the main part of their economic activity in Japan which meet the Fund's environmental, social and governance criteria.