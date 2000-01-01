Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to generate income together with long term capital growth in Pounds Sterling. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing a minimum of 50% of its NAV in debt securities denominated in Pounds Sterling. The Fund may invest in debt securities (including convertibles) issued by corporations or issued/ guaranteed by any government, government agency, supranational or public international organisation globally. The Fund may also invest in securitised debt (such as ABS and MBS). The Fund may invest extensively in contingent convertibles. The Fund may invest in non-investment grade debt securities but this will not exceed 50% of its NAV. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its NAV in securities which are either in default or deemed to be at high risk of default as determined by the Manager (“Distressed Securities”).