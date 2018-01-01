Invesco Summit Growth 1 UK Y Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to grow the amount invested over the long term (5 years plus). The Invesco Summit Growth 1 Fund (UK) is one of five multi-asset Funds from the Invesco Summit Growth range. Of the five Funds, this Fund typically has a high exposure to defensive assets, such as investment grade debt securities, and aims to have the lowest level of volatility relative to global equities (with reference to the MSCI AC World Index).