Invesco Summit Growth 2 UK Y Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to grow the amount invested over the long term (5 years plus). The Invesco Summit Growth 2 Fund (UK) is one of five multiasset Funds from the Invesco Summit Growth range. Of the five Funds, this Fund typically has a preference for defensive assets, such as investment grade debt securities, and aims to have the second lowest level of volatility relative to global equities (with reference to the MSCI AC World Index). There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve these aims and an investor may not get back the amount invested.