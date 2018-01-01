Invesco Sustainable UK Coms UK Z Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Interactive Investor
Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Invesco

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B8N46K64

Benchmark

FTSE All Share NR GBP

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long-term (5 years plus) capital growth. The Fund invests in companies that demonstrate sustainable characteristics that meet the Fund’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria described below, are financially sustainable and offer the opportunity for sustainable capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of companies incorporated, domiciled or carrying out the main part of their economic activity in the UK.

Regulatory Documents

