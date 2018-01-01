Invesco Sustainable UK Coms UK Z Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Invesco Sustainable UK Coms UK Z Acc
Fund
UK All Companies
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
accumulation
Invesco
United Kingdom
GB00B8N46K64
FTSE All Share NR GBP
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve long-term (5 years plus) capital growth. The Fund invests in companies that demonstrate sustainable characteristics that meet the Fund’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria described below, are financially sustainable and offer the opportunity for sustainable capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of companies incorporated, domiciled or carrying out the main part of their economic activity in the UK.
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News