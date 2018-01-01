Invesco Sustainable UK Coms UK Z Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long-term (5 years plus) capital growth. The Fund invests in companies that demonstrate sustainable characteristics that meet the Fund’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria described below, are financially sustainable and offer the opportunity for sustainable capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of companies incorporated, domiciled or carrying out the main part of their economic activity in the UK.