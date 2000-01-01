Invesco Tactical Bond UK Y Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.29%
- 3 Year sharpe0.85
- 3 Year alpha1.35
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkUK 3 Month Treasury Bills
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.70%
- Sector£ Strategic Bond
- Manager GroupInvesco
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BJ04KC60
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve income and capital growth over the medium to long term (3 to 5 years plus). The Fund has a flexible allocation to corporate and government debt securities (including investment grade, non-investment grade and unrated) and cash.