Invesco Tactical Bond UK Z Inc

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.33%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.82
  • 3 Year alpha1.3
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkUK 3 Month Treasury Bills
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.75%
  • Sector£ Strategic Bond
  • Manager GroupInvesco
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8N45V05

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve income and capital growth over the medium to long term (3 to 5 years plus). The Fund has a flexible allocation to corporate and government debt securities (including investment grade, non-investment grade and unrated) and cash.

Latest news

