Invesco UK Enhanced Index UK Y Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.35%
- 3 Year sharpe0.79
- 3 Year alpha0.9
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh Ex Investment Trust TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.23%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupInvesco
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BZ8GWX11
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve capital growth and outperform the FTSE All Share ex Investment Trusts Index net of fees (the “Benchmark”) over a rolling 5 year period. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of companies incorporated, domiciled or carrying out the main part of their economic activity in the UK. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its target and an investor may not get back the amount invested.