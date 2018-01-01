Invesco UK Eq High Inc UK Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
UK All Companies
Fund Info
accumulation
Invesco
United Kingdom
GB0033031484
FTSE AllSh TR GBP
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve a high level of income (greater than the income return of the FTSE All Share Index over a rolling 5 year period) and capital growth over the long term (5 years plus). The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of companies incorporated, domiciled or carrying out the main part of their economic activity in the UK.
