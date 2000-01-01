Invesco UK Eq High Inc UK (No Trail) Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History3.56%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.27
  • 3 Year alpha-9.65
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.23%
  • IA SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupInvesco
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B1W7HH10

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve a high level of income (greater than the income return of the FTSE All Share Index over a rolling 5 year period) and capital growth over the long term (5 years plus). The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of companies incorporated, domiciled or carrying out the main part of their economic activity in the UK.

