Invesco UK Equity Inc UK Y Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.81%
- 3 Year sharpe-0.59
- 3 Year alpha-10.16
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA UK All Companies Sector
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.03%
- IA SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupInvesco
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BJ04HW53
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve a reasonable level of income together with capital growth over the long term (5 years plus). The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of companies incorporated, domiciled or carrying out the main part of their economic activity in the UK.