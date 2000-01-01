Invesco UK Equity Inc UK Y Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History4.81%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.59
  • 3 Year alpha-10.16
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA UK All Companies Sector
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.03%
  • IA SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupInvesco
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BJ04HW53

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve a reasonable level of income together with capital growth over the long term (5 years plus). The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of companies incorporated, domiciled or carrying out the main part of their economic activity in the UK.

