Invesco UK Opports (UK) (Inc)
Fund Info
- Yield History3.26%
- 3 Year sharpe-0.35
- 3 Year alpha-3.2
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA UK All Companies Sector
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.66%
- IA SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupInvesco
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0033053710
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve long-term (5 years plus) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of companies incorporated, domiciled or carrying out the main part of their economic activity in the UK.