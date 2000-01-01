Invesco UK Smaller Coms Eq UK Z Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.25%
- 3 Year sharpe1.24
- 3 Year alpha9.38
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA UK Smaller Companies Sector
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.92%
- SectorUK Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupInvesco
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8N46H36
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve long-term (5 years plus) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of smaller companies incorporated, domiciled or carrying out the main part of their economic activity in the UK.