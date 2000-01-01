Invesco UK Smaller Coms Eq UK Z Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.27%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.24
  • 3 Year alpha9.38
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA UK Smaller Companies Sector
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.92%
  • SectorUK Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupInvesco
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8N46J59

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long-term (5 years plus) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of smaller companies incorporated, domiciled or carrying out the main part of their economic activity in the UK.

