Invesco UK Strategic Inc UK Z Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.15%
- 3 Year sharpe-0.10
- 3 Year alpha-7.39
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA UK All Companies Sector
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.92%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupInvesco
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8N46Y01
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to produce an above average income and capital growth over the long term (5 years plus). The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of companies incorporated, domiciled or carrying out the main part of their economic activity in the UK.