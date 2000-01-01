Invesco US Equity UK Y Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.88%
- 3 Year sharpe0.42
- 3 Year alpha-10.06
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA North America
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.86%
- SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupInvesco
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BJ04L123
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve long-term (5 years plus) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares or other equity related securities of companies incorporated, domiciled or carrying out the main part of their economic activity in the US.