Investec Cautious Managed I Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.12%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.22
  • 3 Year alpha-1.95
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkUK CPI
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.87%
  • SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Manager GroupInvestec
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B2Q1J816

Investment Strategy

To provide a combination of income and long-term capital growth by investing conservatively in a diversified portfolio of equities, bonds and other fixed interest securities of high quality and marketability. It targets a return of UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) +4% each year (gross of fees) over 5 year rolling periods. While the Fund aims to achieve its objective and its performance target, there is no guarantee that either will be achieved, over 5 year rolling periods or over any period and there is a risk of loss.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .