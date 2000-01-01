Investec Cautious Managed I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.12%
- 3 Year sharpe0.22
- 3 Year alpha-1.95
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkUK CPI
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.87%
- SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupInvestec
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B2Q1J816
Investment Strategy
To provide a combination of income and long-term capital growth by investing conservatively in a diversified portfolio of equities, bonds and other fixed interest securities of high quality and marketability. It targets a return of UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) +4% each year (gross of fees) over 5 year rolling periods. While the Fund aims to achieve its objective and its performance target, there is no guarantee that either will be achieved, over 5 year rolling periods or over any period and there is a risk of loss.