Investment Strategy

To provide a combination of income and long-term capital growth by investing conservatively in a diversified portfolio of equities, bonds and other fixed interest securities of high quality and marketability. It targets a return of UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) +4% each year (gross of fees) over 5 year rolling periods. While the Fund aims to achieve its objective and its performance target, there is no guarantee that either will be achieved, over 5 year rolling periods or over any period and there is a risk of loss.