Investec Diversified Income I Inc 2 GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History4.34%
- 3 Year sharpe1.57
- 3 Year alpha2.52
- Distribution Typeincome
- Benchmark4% p.a. (GBP)
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.75%
- SectorMixed Investment 0-35% Shares
- Manager GroupInvestec
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7700K18
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide income with the opportunity for long-term capital growth.The Fund will invest in both fixed interest instruments and equities and in derivatives the underlying assets of which are fixed interest instruments and equities in order to benefit from risk reduction through diversification. Investment will be oriented towards fixed interest instruments and may include international as well as UK investments.