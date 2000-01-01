Investec Emerg Markets Equity I Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.84%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.70
  • 3 Year alpha0.45
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI EM NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.08%
  • SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
  • Manager GroupInvestec
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8HWDL62

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long term capital growth primarily through investment in shares of companies with an exposure to emerging markets.

Latest news

