Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide income with the opportunity for long term capital growth primarily through investment in public sector, sovereign and corporate bonds issued by emerging market borrowers and in derivatives the underlying assets of which are public sector, sovereign and corporate bonds issued by emerging market borrowers. At least two thirds of the Fund’s total assets will be in public sector, sovereign and corporate bonds issued by emerging market borrowers and in derivatives the underlying assets of which are public sector, sovereign and corporate bonds issued by emerging market borrowers for investment purposes in order to meet the investment objectives of the Fund and/or Efficient Portfolio Management purposes. Using these investment powers for investment purposes means, in particular, maintaining positions in these investments for the longer term rather than just for tactical short term purposes.