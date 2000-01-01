Investec Glb Dynamic I Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.94%
- 3 Year sharpe0.73
- 3 Year alpha-2.94
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.85%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupInvestec
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B2Q1JF81
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve long term capital growth primarily through investment in a focussed portfolio of equities issued by companies established in any country and in derivatives the underlying assets of which are equities issued by companies established in any country.