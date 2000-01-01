Investec Glb Equity I Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History1.25%
- 3 Year sharpe0.79
- 3 Year alpha-1.8
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.86%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupInvestec
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B01VDL32
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve long term capital growth primarily through investment in a focused portfolio of equities issued by companies established in the larger, more liquid equity markets of the USA, Continental Europe, UK and Japan and in derivatives the underlying assets of which are equities issued by companies established in the larger, more liquid equity markets of the USA, Continental Europe, UK and Japan.