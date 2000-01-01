Investec Glb Gold I Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.06%
- 3 Year sharpe0.46
- 3 Year alpha0.12
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNYSE Arca Gold Miners TR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.84%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupInvestec
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B1XFGM25
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve long term capital growth primarily through investment in equities issued by companies around the globe involved in gold mining and in derivatives the underlying assets of which are equities issued by companies around the globe involved in gold mining.