Investec Glb Strat Eq I Acc GBP

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.92%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.80
  • 3 Year alpha-2.14
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.84%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupInvestec
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B1XFJ672

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long term capital growth primarily through investment in equities issued by companies around the world that are believed to offer above average opportunities for capital gains and in related derivatives.

Latest news

