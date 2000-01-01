Investec Glb Strat Eq I Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.92%
- 3 Year sharpe0.80
- 3 Year alpha-2.14
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.84%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupInvestec
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B1XFJ672
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve long term capital growth primarily through investment in equities issued by companies around the world that are believed to offer above average opportunities for capital gains and in related derivatives.