Investec Global Special Sits I Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.82%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.59
  • 3 Year alpha-4.68
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.86%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupInvestec
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B5M3GK38

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide income and capital growth over the long term primarily through investment in the shares of companies around the world. Investments will largely be determined by the application of a contrarian investment process and will be in a selection of companies which will not be restricted either by size, industry, or geographical location.

Latest news

