Investec Monthly High Income I Inc 2 GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History4.39%
- 3 Year sharpe1.05
- 3 Year alpha-0.14
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkICE BofAML Gbl HY Constnd TR HGBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.74%
- Sector£ High Yield
- Manager GroupInvestec
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7MDT866
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide investors with a high income, paid monthly, primarily through investment in highly rated and/or high yield bonds from around the world and in derivatives the underlying assets of which are highly rated and/or high yield bonds from around the world.