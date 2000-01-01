Investec Target Return Bd I Acc GBP

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.76%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.94
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkLIBOR GBP Overnight Rate +2.5%
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.74%
  • SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupInvestec
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B0FNM414

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to produce a positive return above overnight GBP LIBOR over rolling 3 year periods regardless of market conditions by investing primarily in interest bearing assets and related derivatives. The Fund targets a return of overnight GBP LIBOR +2.5% (gross of fees) per annum over rolling 3 year periods. While the Fund aims to achieve a positive return and its performance target, there is no guarantee either will be achieved over rolling 3 year periods or over any period of time. There is no guarantee that all capital invested in the Fund will be returned.

Latest news

