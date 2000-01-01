Investec Target Return Bd I Acc GBP
- Yield History1.76%
- 3 Year sharpe-0.94
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkLIBOR GBP Overnight Rate +2.5%
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.74%
- SectorTargeted Absolute Return
- Manager GroupInvestec
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B0FNM414
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to produce a positive return above overnight GBP LIBOR over rolling 3 year periods regardless of market conditions by investing primarily in interest bearing assets and related derivatives. The Fund targets a return of overnight GBP LIBOR +2.5% (gross of fees) per annum over rolling 3 year periods. While the Fund aims to achieve a positive return and its performance target, there is no guarantee either will be achieved over rolling 3 year periods or over any period of time. There is no guarantee that all capital invested in the Fund will be returned.