Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to produce a positive return above overnight GBP LIBOR over rolling 3 year periods regardless of market conditions by investing primarily in interest bearing assets and related derivatives. The Fund targets a return of overnight GBP LIBOR +2.5% (gross of fees) per annum over rolling 3 year periods. While the Fund aims to achieve a positive return and its performance target, there is no guarantee either will be achieved over rolling 3 year periods or over any period of time. There is no guarantee that all capital invested in the Fund will be returned.