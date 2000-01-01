Investec UK Alpha I Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.47%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.73
  • 3 Year alpha0.69
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.82%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupInvestec
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0032558966

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long term capital growth and provide income primarily through investment in a portfolio of equities issued by UK companies. The Fund will be managed actively with a long term investment horizon and will focus on stocks believed to offer above average opportunities for total returns.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .