Investec UK Alpha J GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.44%
- 3 Year sharpe0.73
- 3 Year alpha0.99
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.72%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupInvestec
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BJFLDM36
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve long term capital growth and provide income primarily through investment in a portfolio of equities issued by UK companies. The Fund will be managed actively with a long term investment horizon and will focus on stocks believed to offer above average opportunities for total returns.