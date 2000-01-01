Investec UK Smaller Companies I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.39%
- 3 Year sharpe0.91
- 3 Year alpha6.51
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNumis SC Plus AIM Ex Invt Com TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.83%
- SectorUK Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupInvestec
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B5NR9271
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve long term capital growth primarily through investment in equities issued by UK smaller companies and in derivatives the underlying assets of which are equities issued by UK smaller companies.