Investec UK Special Situations I Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.66%
- 3 Year sharpe0.61
- 3 Year alpha-0.03
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.82%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupInvestec
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B61JXN13
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide a combination of income and long term capital growth, primarily through application of a contrarian approach to investment in UK equities and in derivatives the underlying assets of which are UK equities.