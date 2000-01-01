Investec UK Special Situations I Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.66%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.61
  • 3 Year alpha-0.03
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.82%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupInvestec
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B61JXN13

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a combination of income and long term capital growth, primarily through application of a contrarian approach to investment in UK equities and in derivatives the underlying assets of which are UK equities.

Latest news

