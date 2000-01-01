Investec UK Total Return I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.86%
- 3 Year sharpe0.54
- 3 Year alpha-0.05
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.73%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupInvestec
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B79C8894
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to produce steady capital growth over the long term by investing primarily in a portfolio of equities and related derivatives. While the Fund aims to achieve a positive return there is no guarantee it will be achieved over the long term, or over any period of time. There is no guarantee that all capital invested in the Fund will be returned.