iShares 350 UK Equity Index (UK) D Acc
- Yield History3.16%
- 3 Year sharpe0.01
- 3 Year alpha-0.13
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE Custom 350 NetTax Custom MidDay
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.16%
- IA Sector-
- Manager GroupBlackRock
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BCDPB358
Investment Strategy
The aim of the Fund is to seek to achieve capital growth for investors by tracking closely the performance of the FTSE 350 Index by investing in companies in the Index. Investment will be made directly into constituent companies and via other transferable securities giving exposure to such companies. The Fund may also invest in permitted money-market instruments, permitted deposits and units in collective investment schemes. Derivatives and forward transactions may be used for the purposes of efficient portfolio management.