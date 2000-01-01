iShares Continen Eurp Eq Idx (UK) D Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.66%
- 3 Year sharpe0.92
- 3 Year alpha0.13
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE Wld Europe Ex-UK md 12:00UK TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.06%
- SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupBlackRock
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B83MH186
Investment Strategy
The aim of the Fund is to seek to achieve capital growth for investors by tracking closely the performance of the FTSE World Europe ex UK Index by investing in companies in the Index. Investment will be made directly into constituent companies and via other transferable securities giving exposure to such companies. The Fund may also invest in permitted money-market instruments, permitted deposits, and units in collective investment schemes. Derivatives and forward transactions may be used for the purposes of efficient portfolio management.