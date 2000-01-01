Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to seek to achieve a total return for investors by tracking closely the performance of the Markit iBoxx GBP Non-Gilts Overall TR Index by investing in fixed income securities contained in the Index. Investment will be made directly into constituent issues and via other transferable securities giving exposure to such issues. The Fund may also invest in permitted money-market instruments, permitted deposits, and units in collective investment schemes. Derivatives and forward transactions may be used for the purposes of efficient portfolio management.