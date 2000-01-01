Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a return on your investment (generated through an increase in the value of the assets held by the Fund) by tracking closely the performance of the FTSE EPRA/ NAREIT Developed Index, the Fund’s benchmark index. The Fund is passively managed and the investment adviser has discretion to select the Fund’s investments and in doing so may take into consideration the Benchmark Index. The Fund invests in equity securities (e.g. shares) of companies that make up the benchmark index. The benchmark index measures the performance of equity securities of leading property companies listed globally. The benchmark index is a free float-adjusted market capitalisation weighted index. Free float-adjusted means that only shares readily available in the market rather than all of a company’s issued shares are used in calculating the benchmark index.