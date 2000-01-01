iShares North American Eq Idx (UK) D Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.51%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.01
  • 3 Year alpha-0.28
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE Custom North America Net Midday
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.08%
  • SectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupBlackRock
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7QK1Y37

Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to seek to achieve capital growth for investors by tracking closely the performance of the FTSE World North America Index by investing in companies in the Index. Investment will be made directly into constituent companies and via other transferable securities giving exposure to such companies. The Fund may also invest in permitted money-market instruments, permitted deposits, and units in collective investment schemes. Derivatives and forward transactions may be used for the purposes of efficient portfolio management.

