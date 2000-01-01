Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a return on your investment (generated through an increase in the value of the assets held by the Fund and/or income received from those assets) by tracking closely the performance of the Barclays Global Aggregate Corporate ex GBP Index, the Fund’s benchmark index. The Fund is passively managed and the investment adviser has discretion to select the Fund’s investments and in doing so may take into consideration the Benchmark Index. The Fund invests in fixed income securities (such as bonds) that make up the benchmark index and, at the time of purchase, comply with the credit rating requirements of the benchmark index. The Fund’s benchmark index measures the performance of fixed income securities issued by companies in global markets, excluding issues denominated in Pounds Sterling.