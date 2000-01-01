Janus Henderson All Stocks Credit I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.36%
- 3 Year sharpe1.13
- 3 Year alpha0.33
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP NonGilts TR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.54%
- Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupJanus Henderson
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0007452377
Investment Strategy
To provide a return by investing primarily in sterling denominated investment grade corporate bonds. The Fund may invest in other transferable securities, money market instruments, derivatives and forward transactions, deposits and units in collective investment schemes.