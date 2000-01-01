Investment Strategy

To seek an above-benchmark (MSCI All Countries Asia Pacific Ex Japan Index) dividend yield from a portfolio of Asian stocks with a focus on value and long-term capital appreciation. At least two-thirds of the Fund’s total assets (after deduction of cash) will be invested in Asian equity securities and equity instruments which in the view of the Investment Manager offer prospects for above average dividends or reflect such prospects. The Fund may make use of one or a combination of the following instruments / strategies in order to achieve the Fund’s objective: asset and mortgage-backed securities, convertible bonds, government bonds, structured notes, options, futures and forwards on stocks, indices, bonds and interest rates, contracts for difference, warrants, OTC swaps including equity swaps, asset swaps and credit default swaps, warrants, equity linked notes and currency forwards.