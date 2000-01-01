Janus Henderson AsiaPac Cptl Gr I Acc

  • Yield History1.40%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.77
  • 3 Year alpha1.37
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Pac Ex JPN GR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF2.32%
  • SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
  • Manager GroupJanus Henderson
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0007681603

Investment Strategy

To aim to provide capital growth by investing in Pacific region and Indian sub-continent companies. The Fund may invest in Australasia, but not in Japan. It is not restricted in the size of companies in which it can invest.

