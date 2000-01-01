Janus Henderson AsiaPac Cptl Gr I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.40%
- 3 Year sharpe0.77
- 3 Year alpha1.37
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Pac Ex JPN GR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF2.32%
- SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupJanus Henderson
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0007681603
Investment Strategy
To aim to provide capital growth by investing in Pacific region and Indian sub-continent companies. The Fund may invest in Australasia, but not in Japan. It is not restricted in the size of companies in which it can invest.