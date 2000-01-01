Janus Henderson Cautious Mgd I Acc

  • Yield History3.40%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.63
  • 3 Year alpha-0.72
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • Benchmark-
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.71%
  • SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Manager GroupJanus Henderson
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B6ZHN203

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a combination of income and capital growth. The Fund invests in bonds, shares, and other types of securities. The Fund may also invest in money market instruments and bank deposits. The Fund may use derivatives to reduce risk or to manage the Fund more efficiently.

