Janus Henderson China Opps I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.15%
- 3 Year sharpe0.60
- 3 Year alpha0.19
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI AC Zhong Hua GR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.87%
- SectorChina/Greater China
- Manager GroupJanus Henderson
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B5T7PM36
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide a combination of capital growth and income. The Fund invests in shares of companies with their registered office in China or Hong Kong or which do most of their business (directly or through subsidiaries) in China or Hong Kong. The Fund may also invest in money market instruments, bank deposits and American depositary receipts (ADRs). The Fund may use derivatives to reduce risk or to manage the Fund more efficiently.